Nominees Announced for the Young Professionals of Atlantic Awards Gala

The Young Professionals of Atlantic (YPA) organization, today (Friday) announced the 2017 nominees for the Annual Awards Gala presented by the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce and Megan Roberts, State Farm. The event is designed to celebrate the achievements of young professionals who demonstrate excellence and innovation in their profession and within their community. In addition to recognizing the success of area young professionals, one Chamber business will also be recognized as the YP Choice Workplace of the Year. The YP Choice Workplace Award recognizes companies who effectively attract, retain and develop young professionals.

Nominations were received in the following categories: YP Newcomer, YP Business Leader, YP Entrepreneur, YP Public Servant and YP Choice Workplace. The nominees are as follows:

• YP Newcomer: Brian Ruge, Brown’s Shoe Fit; Joel Rodriguez, Atlantic Locksmith; Andy Niemann, Cass County Health System.

• YP Business Leader: Sara Hechenbach, Roland Funeral Home; Brad Henningsen, Henningsen Construction; Megan Roberts, State Farm; Ann McCurdy, Cass County Health System.

• YP Entrepreneur: Amanda Graham, The Picker’s Parlor; Nate Robinson, Robinson Landscaping & Patio Design, LLC.; Rachel Johnson, Villa Dance Company.

• YP Public Servant: David Wiederstein, Otto, Lorence & Wiederstein, P.L.L.C; Amanda Martin, City of Atlantic; Ashton Koehlmoos, Nishna Valley Family YMCA; Kelsey Smith, Iowa Child Care Resource & Referral.

• YP Choice Workplace: Olsen Fuel Supply; Nishna Valley YMCA; Rolling Hills Bank & Trust; Atlantic Dental Center PC.

The 2017 award winners will be announced at the YPA Awards Gala on Friday, April 28th, starting at noon. The event will take place at the Atlantic Golf & Country Club. Visit www.atlanticiowa.com to register on the Events Calendar page or call the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce at 712.243.3017.