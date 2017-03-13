No injuries reported following Union County rollover accident, Monday

News

No injuries were reported following a rollover accident near Creston this (Monday) morning. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says 66-year old Richard Cook, of Creston, was driving a 2008 Toyota Tacoma pickup southbound on Green Valley Lake Road, when the vehicle went out of control on the icy roadway. The pickup entered the east ditch and rolled onto its top, causing about $5,000 damage. The accident happened just before 11-a.m.