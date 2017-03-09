No. 23 Cyclones set to open Big-12 tourney

Sports

Iowa State coach Steve Prohm believes his team can make a deep run at the Big-12 Tournament in Kansas City. Winners of six of their last seven games the Cyclones open the tournament today (Thursday) against Oklahoma State. The Cyclones beat the Cowboys twice during the regular season and have won the last nine games in the series.

Prohm believes it will be a competitive tournament. Tip off at the Sprint Center is 11:30a.m. The game will be televised by ESPN2.

(Learfield Sports)