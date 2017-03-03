No. 22 Drake women win 18th in row despite 46 from Fruendt

Sports

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Becca Hittner scored 22 points and Lizzy Wendell 21 and No. 22 Drake extended its school-record winning streak to 18 games, beating Missouri State 98-91 on Thursday despite a 46-point performance from the Lady Bears’ Liza Fruendt.

Brenni Rose added 16 points as six Bulldogs scored in double figures. Drake (24-0, 17-0) will seek to become the first Missouri Valley Conference team to go undefeated in regular-season MVC play when it takes on Wichita State on Saturday.

Drake led from early on and was up by 22 midway through the second quarter. Missouri State (16-12, 12-5) went on a 10-0 run to get within one, 52-51, with 7:27 left in the third quarter. The Bulldogs clung to their lead, finally putting the game away by making 8 of 8 free throws in the final minute.

Fruendt’s 46 points are the fifth-most in school history. She was 17-of-31 shooting, 6 of 16 from the arc and made 6 of 7 free throws.