No. 22 Drake women finish perfect MVC regular season

Sports

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Lizzy Wendell scored 25 points, leading three Bulldogs to reach 20, and No. 22 Drake beat Wichita State 105-89 on Saturday, winning its 19th straight game and becoming the first team to go undefeated in Missouri Valley Conference regular-season play. The victory also gave the Bulldogs a 13-0 home record, becoming the second team in program history to go unbeaten at home since 1978-79. Additionally, Drake (25-4, 18-0) has its highest win total since 2001-02.

The Bulldogs and the Shockers both have first-round byes for the conference tournament that opens Thursday in Moline, Illinois. While Drake awaits to learn its opponent, Wichita State will play Southern Illinois on Friday.

Sammie Bachrodt added 23 points and Brenni Rose 22 with both making five of Drake’s school-record 19 3-pointers on 31 attempts. Drake, which led 51-44 at halftime, broke the game open by scoring the final 12 points of the third period, with Wendell and Becca Hittner scoring five points each in the run, to go up 83-64. Drake led by as many as 27 in the fourth quarter. Rangie Bessard led the Shockers (14-15, 9-9) with 24 points and nine rebounds.