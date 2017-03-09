Newell, Hobson honored by Iowa Golf Coaches Association

Sports

The Iowa High School Golf Coaches Association handed out annual awards last Friday, March 3rd at the ISU High School Golf Coaches Clinic in Ames. Atlantic’s Brooke Newell was honored as the Class 3A Girls Player of the Year along with Emily Snelling of Clear Lake. Newell placed 2nd individually with a 154 two-day total in the 3A State Tournament last Spring and helped the Trojans to the 3A title. After her final high school season this Spring, Newell will continue her playing career at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this Fall.

Atlantic Head Girls Golf Coach Kathy Hobson was also honored at the clinic as the Class 3A Coach of the Year. Hobson has led the Trojans to two State Championships and a Runner-Up finish the past three seasons.

Also honored from the area was Aly Anderson of Treynor as 2A Girls Player of the Year. Panorama’s Hal Rossow was named the 2A Boys Coach of the Year.