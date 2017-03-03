New Superintendent announced for Atlantic School District

News

The Atlantic Community School District’s Board of Education met for a brief session this (Friday) afternoon to vote on approving a one-year Superintendent contract. The person they selected for the position Steven Barber, Superintendent at George-Little Rock Community Schools in George, Iowa was offered the job earlier this week, and has accepted.

There were three finalists for the position, after months of meetings and planning for the interview process. In addition to Mr. Barber, Dr. Joe Potts, Ph.D, an Iowa native who resides in Kent, WA., and serves as High School Principal for the Kent Community School District; and Dan Dierks, who has served Superintendent for the Oelwein Community School District, since 2015, were interviewed for the job.

Steven Barber will succeed Dr. Michael Amstein, who is retiring at the end of the current school year, after having worked for the District since 2010.