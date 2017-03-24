Neola man arrested for OWI/2nd offense

News

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports numerous warrants were served to inmates at the Pott. County Jail, and several arrests were made in other cases. Among them: 67-year old Franklin Dean Jensen, of Neola, who was arrested Thursday afternoon on warrants for OWI/2nd offense, Driving While Revoked, and a second Driving While Revoked charge, for Failure to Appear. He was taken into custody at his home at around 3:40-p.m., with bond set at a combined $20,000 for the two OWI-related charges.

And, an employee of a restaurant in Crescent was arrested Thursday night for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia. 26-year old Holly Lynne McDaniel, of Council Bluffs, was arrested at the restaurant for allegedly having a clear plastic bag with about 1.5 grams of a white crystal substance believed to be Meth, and paraphernalia that included syringes, a spoon, stamp bags and a box.