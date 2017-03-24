Neola man arrested for OWI/2nd offense
March 24th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports numerous warrants were served to inmates at the Pott. County Jail, and several arrests were made in other cases. Among them: 67-year old Franklin Dean Jensen, of Neola, who was arrested Thursday afternoon on warrants for OWI/2nd offense, Driving While Revoked, and a second Driving While Revoked charge, for Failure to Appear. He was taken into custody at his home at around 3:40-p.m., with bond set at a combined $20,000 for the two OWI-related charges.
And, an employee of a restaurant in Crescent was arrested Thursday night for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia. 26-year old Holly Lynne McDaniel, of Council Bluffs, was arrested at the restaurant for allegedly having a clear plastic bag with about 1.5 grams of a white crystal substance believed to be Meth, and paraphernalia that included syringes, a spoon, stamp bags and a box.