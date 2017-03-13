Nebraska man accused of drug theft from Iowa pharmacy

News

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) – A Nebraska man has been accused of stealing prescription painkillers while working for a pharmacy in Council Bluffs. The Daily Nonpareil reports that Justin Gardner, of Omaha, is charged with two counts of possession and one of theft. Online records said Monday that Gardner remained in Pottawattamie County custody.

A police report says Gardner told a manager at the Walgreens store and then detectives that he stole the pills and sold them. Gardner’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday.