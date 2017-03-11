NE woman arrested on drug charge in Adams County

News

A traffic stop in Adams County Friday late morning resulted in the arrest on a drug charge, of a woman from Nebraska. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year old Yaasmyn Spivey, of Omaha, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, after her vehicle was pulled over at around 10:37-a.m. and a consent search resulted in the recovery of a marijuana pipe. Spivey was booked into the Adams County Jail, where her bond was set at $300.