NE woman arrested for eluding in Pott. County

News

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman from Nebraska was arrested Tuesday afternoon, for eluding. At around 12:40-p.m., a Pott. County Deputy clocked a 2009 Ford Mustang traveling 89 miles per hour in a 50-mph zone. When the Deputy turned around to conduct a traffic stop, the car sped-up. The driver, 38-year old Stacy A. Yslas, of Lincoln, NE. was taken into custody a few minutes later.

And, at around 12:35-a.m. today (Wednesday), 44-year old Steven N. Morlan, of Omaha, was arrested in Pottawattamie County after a Deputy was called to a residence near Honey Creek late Tuesday night, to check on the welfare of an individual. Morlan, who had somehow suffered a minor injury, was taken into custody for Theft in the 2nd degree/Theft of a Motor Vehicle, for allegedly taking a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser valued at $5,000, from a business in Fremont, NE.