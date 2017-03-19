NE man arrested on drug & other charges Sat. night in Shenandoah

News

The Shenandoah Police Department reports a Nebraska man was arrested Saturday night on drug and other charges, following a traffic stop. 31-year old Christopher Raudeles, of Bellevue, NE, faces charges that include Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving While Suspended, and other traffic offenses. Raudeles was able to post $1,000 bond through a bondsman and was given an initial court appearance date.

His arrest occurred after officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the 200 block of Elm Street at around 9:45-p.m., Saturday. Raudeles initially refused to stop for law enforcement, but did eventually come to a stop at a residence at the 300 block of Sycamore Street. He was taken into custody upon further investigation and the deployment of K9 “Argo.”,