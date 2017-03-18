NE man arrested on drug charges in Fremont County, Friday

News

Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports a narcotics investigation in Hamburg, Friday, resulted in the arrest on drug charges, of a Nebraska man. The Fremont County K9 Unit conducted the investigation, during which 20-year old Brayden Murrison, of Beatrice, Nebraska, was arrested for Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Murrison was being held at the Fremont County Law Enforcement Center on $6,000 bond.