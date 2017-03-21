Museum of Danish America Receives Highest National Recognition

News

ELK HORN, Iowa – In a live Facebook video Wednesday, staff with the Museum of Danish America announced that the organization has achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM), the highest national recognition afforded the nation’s museums. Accreditation signifies excellence to the museum community, to governments, funders, outside agencies, and to the museum-going public.

Alliance Accreditation brings national recognition to a museum for its commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued institutional improvement. Executive Director Rasmus Thøgersen said “Accreditation is a tribute to all who have helped the museum get this far – one step at a time, little by little. We are deeply grateful to all the past and present board members, the staff, the interns, the volunteers, and our great local community for all the support we have gotten throughout the years.”

Of the nation’s 35,000 museums, less than 3 percent are accredited. In western Iowa only four Sioux City museums share the honor. The Museum of Danish America was organized in 1983 as the Danish Immigrant Museum. In 1994 it opened its half-timbered facility on the west edge of Elk Horn and has grown its collection to more than 35,000 artifacts relating to Danish-American experience. Its exhibits regularly tour the nation, and its Genealogy Center conducts professional research and translations for patrons near and far.

The Museum of Danish America is offering free admission during the month of April, since part of its exhibits are undergoing their first major renovation in a decade. Many other features, including two temporary exhibits and the Design Store, will be open each day as usual.