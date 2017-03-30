Multiple complaints filed against weekend Clarinda Academy escapees

News

Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers reports the Clarinda Police Department is filing numerous complaints against two juveniles who absconded from the Clarinda Academy early Saturday morning, March 25th. The juveniles ages 17 and 15 are being charged with one count of felony second degree burglary for breaking and entering an occupied home at 722 S. 22nd St. and stealing a 2000 Buick Lesabre from the garage. The pair are also being charged with felony burglary and theft for entering a garage at 115 S. 19th St and stealing miscellaneous personal property and tools.

The two juveniles are also accused of breaking into a garage at 415 W. Main Street and stealing various items of personal property, and they charges of burglary and theft in connection with a motor vehicle that was parked in the 300 block of North 19th Street. The juveniles were apprehended later Saturday morning, March 25th in Otoe County, Nebraska by Otoe County Deputies.

The 2000 Buick was recovered along with numerous items of personal property stolen from the garages and vehicle. One of the juveniles is currently being held in the Polk County, Iowa Juvenile Detention Center and the other in the Sarpy County, Nebraska Juvenile Detention Center.

All complaints against the two-juvenile alleging commission of various crimes/delinquent acts will be forwarded to Page County Juvenile Court Services and the Page County Attorney’s Office for review and formal charging decisions.