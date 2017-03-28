Montgomery County Sheriff/Red Oak Police arrest report (3/28)

News

Police in Red Oak report the arrest early this (Tuesday) morning, of 47-year old Teri Ann Nelson. Nelson, who’s from Red Oak, was taken into custody at around 1:20-a.m., for Domestic Abuse Assault/2nd offense. She was being held without bond, in the Montgomery County Jail. And, at around 1:50-p.m., Monday, Red Oak Police arrested 50-year old James Kent Otte, of Red Oak, on an active Mills County warrant for Violation of Probation. Otte was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Monday evening, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 43-year old Lorena Rene Jennings, of Shenandoah. Jennings was taken into custody at around 7:15-p.m. on a valid Montgomery County warrant for Probation Violation. She was being held in the Montgomery County Jail, on a $2,000 bond.