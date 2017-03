Trading Post

FOR SALE: Charbroil 2 burner grill. 2 years old. Excellent condition. (Propane tank not included.) $75 or best offer. Call 250-0266.

FOR SALE: I have a container full of DVD’S for $4.00 a piece & some VHS movies, some for 50 cents and the bigger Disney ones are $1.00. For more information to look at them call # 712-249-2603 and still have the countertop dishwasher for sale also as well for $100.00.