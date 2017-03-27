MONDAY, MARCH 27th

Trading Post

FOR SALE: 2 Golf Carts. 1) 1999 Club Car electric golf cart in excellent condition. Sharp synergy green (2010 Camaro) custom paint color with white roof, trim, and graphics. Extras include NEW batteries installed March 15th, nearly new tires, roof, folding wind-shield, bag cover, ball washer, cooler, and pickup tool. Really, really, sharp! Must see! $2,750 OBO. 2) 2007 Yamaha electric golf cart in excellent condition. NEW custom red metallic paint with golden tan roof, seat, and trim (Cyclone colors). 2 tires are new and 2 are about 1 year old. NEW batteries installed March 22nd. Sharp and ready to go! $3,250 OBO. Call 712-250-4021 in Atlantic.