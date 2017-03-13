MONDAY, MARCH 13th

Trading Post

FOR SALE: Flare wagon,hyd. lift , good tires,hoops for tarp , always sheded. 712-254-0258 / $600.00.

FOR SALE: Dining Room Table With leaf & 4 Padded Chairs. .Excellent condition. Table is 37″x 64″ with a 16″ Leaf $325.00 Manilla, IA (51454) Call 515-314-0605

FOR SALE: Matching dresser and nightstand. Excellent condition. Dresser measures 24” wide X 52” high and 19” deep. Nightstand measures 24” wide X 28” high and 19” deep. Phone 712-249-1123

FOR SALE: 1999 Ford Explorer,4×4,Eddie Bauer Edition. 256,977 miles. New fuel pump,fuel filter,new alternator,muffler,and newer tires. Fresh oil,and filter change,(synthetic). All glass is intact–no cracks. Runs well. $800,obo. More pictures available. Please call (712)-748-3676,and leave message,if no answer.