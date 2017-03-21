Missouri woman injured in Red Oak accident is arrested on warrant

News

An accident this (Tuesday) morning, in Red Oak, resulted in a woman being injured, and then taken into custody on a warrant. Red Oak Police say officers were dispatched to the intersection of N. Broadway and W. Oak Streets at around 9:50-a.m. for an accident involving a van and a car. The driver of the car, 24-year old Maiah Lyn Caron, of Kansas City, Missouri, was injured and transported to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, for treatment. Upon further investigation, it was discovered Caron had an active warrant out of Clarinda. Once she was released from the hospital, Caron was taken into custody and held for Clarinda Police on the warrant for Failure to Appear on an OWI charge. Her bond was set at $1,000.

The accident happened while the 2000 Ford Windstar van, driven by 59-year old James Coffman, of Red Oak, was waiting at a stop light. Caron, who was driving a 2012 Chevy Malibu, didn’t notice the light was red, and rear-ended the van. Coffman was not injured in the crash. Damage amounted to about $9,000.