Missing Clarinda Academy Students located in NE
March 25th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Two students who were reported missing this (Saturday) morning from the Clarinda Academy, have been located and apprehended in Otoe County, NE, and a car reported stolen from Clarinda was also found. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers said the teens were found sometime around 11:50-a.m.
Earlier in the day, Brothers say the male students, ages 17 and 15 were reported missing by Academy staff at around 4-a.m. It was later reported a Buick LeSabre had been stolen from the 700 block of S. 22nd Street, in Clarinda.