Mills County Sheriff & Glenwood P-D reports (3/8)

News

The Glenwood Police Department reports two arrests took place, Tuesday. 52-year old Terry Jennings, of Glenwood, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond was set at $300. And, 36-year old Randy Burton, of Glenwood, was arrested for OWI/1st offense. His bond was set at $1,000.

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office also reports two arrests. 19-year old Jeremiah Michael Abdo, of Omaha, was arrested just before 1-a.m. today (Wednesday), for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possessing Contraband. His bond was set at $6,000. And, at around 10-p.m. Tuesday, 50-year old Jame Kent Otte, of Red Oak, was arrested for OWI/2nd offense, and Driving While Revoked. Bond was set at $3,000.