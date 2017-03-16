Mills County Sheriff’s report (3/16): 7 arrests

News

Seven people have been arrested over the past couple of days, in Mills County. The Sheriff’s Office reports 18-year old Shali Dawn and 24-year old William Ryan Corns, both of Glenwood, were arrested late Tuesday morning on warrants for Child Endangerment. Both were being held in the Mills County Jail on $5,000 bond, each.

Also arrested Tuesday, was 39-year old Janet Lynn Hernandez, of Malvern, for Driving Under Suspension, and 37-year old Jeffrey Wayne Greene, of Pacific Junction, who was arrested on a warrant for Probation Violation. Their bonds were set at $300 and $2,000, respectively.

26-year old Amanda Elizabeth, of Council Bluffs, was arrested Wednesday morning at the Pottawattamie County Jail, on a Mills County warrant for Probation Violation. Wednesday night, 39-year old Clinton Clark White, of Lenox, and 47-year old Tony Dean Fizer, of Creston, were arrested in Mills County. White was charged with Criminal Trespass and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, while Fizer faces charges that include Trespass and Possession of Contraband. Bond for White was set at $600. Fizer’s bond was set at $5,300.