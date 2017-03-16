Mills County Assessor escapes injury in Monday accident

News

The Mills County Assessor escaped injury Monday, when the vehicle she was driving went out of control on an icy road. The Sheriff’s Office says 53-year old Christina Govig, of Red Oak, was traveling west on Highway 34 at around 7:25-a.m., and had started to cross the Highway 34 bridge just west of 295th Street, when her 1997 Chevy went out of control on the iced-over bridge surface. The car struck the bridge, causing property damage. There was no report on the dollar amount of damage to the vehicle or bridge structure.