Mike Sherzan Announces Candidacy for U.S. Congress in IA’s 3rd District

News

Well, that didn’t take long. Less than four months after the 2016 elections were held, a candidate other than David Young has announced his intention to run for Iowa 3rd District Congressional seat. Mike Sherzan, a Democrat who resides in Dallas County announced today (Wednesday) his candidacy for U.S. Congress in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District. Sherzan is running to take on Republican Congressman David Young in the 2018 mid-term election.

In a Press Release, Sherzan says “Like most Iowans, I’m fed up with Washington politicians. Iowans deserve a progressive leader who will be a champion for working class families. It’s time to change the system that serves the interests of career politicians. That’s why I’ve decided to run for Congress.”

Sherzan graduated from the University of Iowa. At age 39 he started his own financial services firm in Des Moines, Broker Dealer Financial Services. His company grew into an Iowa based, 60-employee firm with over 250 representatives and 35,000 customers located in Iowa and across the country. After 25 years of helping Iowans save for retirement and fund their children’s college education, Sherzan retired from his employee owned business.

He and his wife Susan have been married for 40 years. He says he’s the proud father of three and grandfather of seven. For more information, go to: www.SherzanforIowa.com