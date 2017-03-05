Meeting to discuss development plans for vacant Dana College

News

BLAIR, Neb. (AP) – The city of Blair will hold a special meeting this week to hear a presentation on plans for the shuttered Dana College campus. The Blair (Nebraska) City Council will hold the meeting at 6 p.m. Monday. An email from city staff says a development team is slated to present plans for the entire campus “with several components, not just a single use.”

The campus has been closed since 2010 after an accreditation body refused to approve its sale to for-profit investors. Midland University announced in 2013 plans to reopen the Blair campus, but dropped those plans last year. Midland officials said the costs of reopening Dana were prohibitive compared to other growth options.