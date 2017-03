Obituaries

MAXINE FRANCES CHRISTENSEN, 96, of Exira, died March 15th. Funeral services for MAXINE CHRISTENSEN will be held 10:30-a.m. Saturday, March 25th, at the Kessler Funeral Home, in Exira, with a luncheon to follow at the Holy Trinity Hall in Exira.

A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, March 24th, beginning at 4-p.m.

Burial will be in the Exira Cemetery.