Massena firefighters called back to house fire Sunday morning

For the second time in a little over 12 hours, firefighters in Massena were called to a structure fire at 109 E. Cedar Street in Massena. Crews were originally dispatched at around 3:24-p.m. , Saturday, to the home, following a report of the deck on fire on the southwest corner of the structure. Despite efforts by Massena and Cumberland Fire, the home was a total loss. Crews were called back to the residence at around 4:19-a.m. today, for a rekindle, with flames visible inside the home.

No injuries were reported from either incident, but a couple of family pets in the home were lost on Saturday. The cause of the original fire was under investigation, but may have been the result of a fire pit being used on the deck a few days ago, according to reports.