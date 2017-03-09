MARY LOUISE HANSEN, 97, of Council Bluffs (Svcs. 3/11/17)

Weather

MARY LOUISE HANSEN, 97, of Council Bluffs, died Tuesday, March 7th, at Bethany Lutheran Home. A Mass of Christian Burial for MARY LOUISE HANSEN will be held 10:30-a.m. Saturday, March 11th, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Walnut. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca has the arrangements.

Visitation at the funeral home, is on Friday, March 10th, from 5-until 8-p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7-p.m.

Burial will be in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery at Walnut.

MARY LOUISE HANSEN is survived by:

Her daughters – Judith (Delbert) Brehmer, of Council Bluffs, & Rosemary (Bill) Steinkamp, of Bellingham, WA.

Her sons – Jerry Hansen, and Ronald (Nancy) Hansen, all of Walnut.

Her brother – Gerald Martin, of Exira.

7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.