MARIE WINEVA FEEKES, 87, of Avoca (Svcs. 3/27/17)

March 26th, 2017 by Chris Parks

MARIE WINEVA FEEKES, 87, of Avoca, died Friday, March 24th, at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan. Funeral services for MARIE FEEKES will be held 2-p.m. Monday, March 27th, at the United Church of Avoca. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca has the arrangements.

Visitation at the United Church of Avoca is on Monday from 1-until 2-p.m.

Burial will be in he Graceland Cemetery at Avoca.

MARIE FEEKES is survived by:

Her husband -Gerrit Feekes, of Avoca.

Her sons – Larry (Linda) Feekes, of Harlan, and Greg (Connie) Feekes, of Rapid City, SD.

His daughter – Julie Feekes, of Green Bay, WI.

8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.