MARGARET A. PARMLEY SONNTAG, 72, of Atlantic (Svcs. 3/9/17)
March 8th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
MARGARET A. PARMLEY SONNTAG, 72, of Atlantic, died Monday, March 6th, at the Heritage House, in Atlantic. Funeral services for MARGARET PARMLEY SONNTAG will be held 2-p.m. Thursday, March 9th, at the Brayton Lutheran Church. Kessler Funeral Home in Exira has the arrangements.
Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family visitation is at 5-p.m. Wed., March 8th.
Burial is in the Oak Hill Cemetery, west of Brayton.
MARGARET PARMLEY SONNTAG is survived by:
Her 2nd husband – Marvin Sonntag, of Atlantic.
Her son – Clark (Jayne) Parmley, of Springfield, Mo.
Her daughter – Renee (Bill) Lehman, of Granger.
Her step-children: Todd (Jolene) Sonntag; Steven (Mikalah) Sonntag; Jerry (Theresa) Sonntag, and Dan (Lois) Sonntag.
Her brothers – Maynard (Enola) Hansen and Larry (Linda) Hansen.
3 grandchildren, 9 step-grandchildren, 1 great step-grandson, other relatives, her in-laws, and friends.