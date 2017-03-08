MARGARET A. PARMLEY SONNTAG, 72, of Atlantic (Svcs. 3/9/17)

Obituaries

MARGARET A. PARMLEY SONNTAG, 72, of Atlantic, died Monday, March 6th, at the Heritage House, in Atlantic. Funeral services for MARGARET PARMLEY SONNTAG will be held 2-p.m. Thursday, March 9th, at the Brayton Lutheran Church. Kessler Funeral Home in Exira has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family visitation is at 5-p.m. Wed., March 8th.

Burial is in the Oak Hill Cemetery, west of Brayton.

MARGARET PARMLEY SONNTAG is survived by:

Her 2nd husband – Marvin Sonntag, of Atlantic.

Her son – Clark (Jayne) Parmley, of Springfield, Mo.

Her daughter – Renee (Bill) Lehman, of Granger.

Her step-children: Todd (Jolene) Sonntag; Steven (Mikalah) Sonntag; Jerry (Theresa) Sonntag, and Dan (Lois) Sonntag.

Her brothers – Maynard (Enola) Hansen and Larry (Linda) Hansen.

3 grandchildren, 9 step-grandchildren, 1 great step-grandson, other relatives, her in-laws, and friends.