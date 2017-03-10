Man & woman from Bedford arrested following theft investigation

News

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports two people were arrested Thursday afternoon following a Theft investigation. 43-year old Laura Vaughn, of Bedford was arrested for having in her possession items allegedly stolen from the Sidney Foods store, in Sidney. Vaughn faces charges that include Theft in the 5th degree and Interference with Official Acts. Her bond was set at $600. 36-year old Casey Lee Baker, also of Bedford, was arrested for Theft in the 5th and Interference with Official Acts, the bond for which was set at $600. Baker was also found to have a warrant for his arrest from the State of Wisconsin and was being held without bond as a Fugitive from Justice.

Their arrests happened after deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office were called to Sidney Foods in Sidney at around 4:45-p.m., Thursday, for a report of a theft in progress. The callers advised that a male and female were observed stealing items from the store and when confronted fled on foot into a nearby trailer park. Witnesses advised the male was possibly seen running in a field in the area.

Deputies located Laura Vaughn near the intersection of Clay and Nebraska Streets. A K9 was deployed in the area of the of the trailer park located in the 2000 block of Illinois Street, however the male suspect (Baker) was not located at that time. A later search resulted in Baker being found hiding in a trailer home in the area.