Man left chilling message on no-contact order, police say

News

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) – Authorities suspect a man broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and used a knife to stick a copy of a no-contact order on a wall of her Dubuque apartment. Police say the gist of a message written on the order was: Who’s going to stop me?

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that police have arrested the suspect, 24-year-old Bodhi-Kristoffer McGowan, on charges of burglary and violating a no-contact order the woman had sought against him.

Police say the woman reported that she returned Monday from a trip and found that her apartment had been ransacked. Officers say they found an ice cream container that had four knives stuck into it.