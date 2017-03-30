Man injured during Shelby County ATV accident, Wed. afternoon

News

One person was injured during an ATV rollover accident Wednesday afternoon, in Shelby County. The Sheriff’s Office says 57-year old Galen Grabill was found by deputies beside an ATV that rolled over into a ditch, as Grabill was engaged in farming activities. A passing motorist noticed the accident scene northeast of Harlan near 1214 Redwood Road, and notified authorities. The accident was discovered just before 3-p.m.

Grabill was transported to Myrtue Medical Center for treatment of unknown injuries. Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted at the scene by crews with Medivac Ambulance and the Harlan Fire Department.