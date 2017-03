News

The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrested at around 4:30-a.m. Sunday, of 28-year old Nathan Andrew Wilcoxsen, of Coin. Wilcoxsen was taken into custody on a felony warrant for Theft /Possession of Stolen property. The Charge stems from an investigation conducted by the Page County Sheriff’s Office. Wilcoxson was unable to post the $5000 bond, and was being held in the Page County Jail.