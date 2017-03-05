Man arrested on drug charges in Villisca late Sat. night

News

Sheriff’s officials in Montgomery County say a man was arrested late Saturday night on drug charges. 19-year old Lucas Alexander Gray, of New Market, was taken into custody in Villisca at around 11-p.m. and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance/1st offense, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Gray was also cited for Possession of Alcohol under the legal age. He was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

And, Montgomery County Deputies arrested 19-year old Amilee Mylie Squires, of Villisca, at around 6:30-p.m. Saturday, in Villisca. Squires was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance/1st offense. Her bond was set at a $1,000.