Lucas Mosier Recognized by KHI Solutions for Excellence

News

Lucas Mosier of Gade Insurance Services was recently recognized by KHI Solutions with the 2016 Partners in Excellence Grow Your Business Award. In a Press Release, KHI says the award acknowledges the expertise and sales experience Mosier uses to find the right products to fit the individual needs of his clients. KHI presented the award to the top 10% of their agents based on their 2016 sales production at a dinner reception held in early March.

Mosier shares the same philosophy as KHI by focusing on the needs of his clients by providing the right product at the right price to deliver unsurpassed confidence and peace of mind to his clients.

KHI Solutions has offices located in Fort Dodge, Webster City and West Des Moines and is contracted with all the major health insurance carriers and has more than 450 independent agents.