LOVELLA JEAN TYE, 86, of Griswold (Svcs. 3/25/17)
March 23rd, 2017 by Ric Hanson
LOVELLA JEAN TYE, 86, of Griswold, died Wednesday, March 22nd, at the Griswold Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Funeral services for LOVELLA TYE will be 1:30-p.m. Saturday, March 25th, at the Faith Lutheran Church in Griswold. Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation with the family will be on Friday evening from 5-7 PM at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold.
Interment will be in the Whipple Cemetery.
LOVELLA JEAN TYE is survived by:
Her children – Keith Tye and wife Peggy of Council Bluffs, and Kathy Jensen and husband Mark, of Shelby.
6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, many other relatives and friends.