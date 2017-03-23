LOVELLA JEAN TYE, 86, of Griswold (Svcs. 3/25/17)

Obituaries

LOVELLA JEAN TYE, 86, of Griswold, died Wednesday, March 22nd, at the Griswold Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Funeral services for LOVELLA TYE will be 1:30-p.m. Saturday, March 25th, at the Faith Lutheran Church in Griswold. Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation with the family will be on Friday evening from 5-7 PM at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold.

Interment will be in the Whipple Cemetery.

LOVELLA JEAN TYE is survived by:

Her children – Keith Tye and wife Peggy of Council Bluffs, and Kathy Jensen and husband Mark, of Shelby.

6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, many other relatives and friends.