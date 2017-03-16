Lottery officials say $2M Powerball ticket sold in Iowa

News

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — Lottery officials in Iowa say a Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold this week at a North Liberty tobacco shop — the second big-winning ticket sold in the eastern Iowa city in the last six months.

Officials say the winning ticket matched the first five numbers drawn in the Powerball game Wednesday night, which carries a $1 million prize. The ticket holder had also added an option to the ticket purchase that doubled the prize.

Had the ticket also matched the sixth, or Powerball number, the prize would have been a $123.4 million jackpot. In October, a Coralville man won a $1 million Powerball prize with a ticket he purchased at a North Liberty convenience store.