LOIS SIBENALLER, 84, of Earling (Svcs. 3/4/17)

Obituaries

LOIS SIBENALLER, 84, of Earling, died Wed., March 1st, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, in Council Bluffs. A Mass of Christian Burial for LOIS SIBENALLER will be held 2-p.m. Saturday, March 4th, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earling. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home, in Harlan has the arrangements.

Visitation at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earling will be held from 5-until 8-p.m. Friday, March 3rd, with the family greeting friends from 6-until 8-p.m, and a Wake service at 7-p.m.

Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Earling.

LOIS SIBENALLER is survived by:

Her sons – Gary Sibenaller and Perry (Susie) Sibenaller.

Her daughters – Kay (Tom) Schechinger; Tammy (Toby) Hastert; Rhonda (Frank) Powers and Mary Sibenaller.

And other family members.