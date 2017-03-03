LOIS SIBENALLER, 84, of Earling (Svcs. 03/04/2017)

Obituaries

LOIS SIBENALLER, 84, of Earling died Wednesday, March 1st at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 4th at 2:00pm at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earling. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 3rd from 5:00pm-8:00pm at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earling. Family will greet friends from 6:00pm-8:00pm at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earling with a Catholic Daughters Rosary at 7:00pm.

Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Earling.

LOIS SIBENALLER is survived by:

Daughters: Kay (Toby) Hastert of Westphalia. Tammy (Toby) Hastert of Westphalia. Rhonda (Frank) Powers of Defiance.

Son: Perry (Susie) Sibenaller of Overland Park, KS.

Brother: Darryl (Janet) Brinker of Champlin, MN.

Sisters: Jerrine Brinker of Weston, WI. Mary Jo Brinker of Weston, WI.

Sisters-in-law: Angie Brinker of Carroll, IA. Gayle Brinker of Santa Rosa, CA.

10 Grandchildren

5 Great-Granchildren