LOIS SIBENALLER, 84, of Earling (Svcs. 03/04/2017)
March 2nd, 2017 by Jim Field
LOIS SIBENALLER, 84, of Earling died Wednesday, March 1st at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 4th at 2:00pm at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earling. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 3rd from 5:00pm-8:00pm at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earling. Family will greet friends from 6:00pm-8:00pm at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earling with a Catholic Daughters Rosary at 7:00pm.
Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Earling.
LOIS SIBENALLER is survived by:
Daughters: Kay (Toby) Hastert of Westphalia. Tammy (Toby) Hastert of Westphalia. Rhonda (Frank) Powers of Defiance.
Son: Perry (Susie) Sibenaller of Overland Park, KS.
Brother: Darryl (Janet) Brinker of Champlin, MN.
Sisters: Jerrine Brinker of Weston, WI. Mary Jo Brinker of Weston, WI.
Sisters-in-law: Angie Brinker of Carroll, IA. Gayle Brinker of Santa Rosa, CA.
10 Grandchildren
5 Great-Granchildren