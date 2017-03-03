Loess Hills Alliance Day on the Hill is March 13th

Ag/Outdoor, News

Officials with the Golden Hills RC&D (Resource, Conservation and Development), in Oakland, invite you to join them Monday, March 13th at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines. Loess Hills Alliance (LHA) members and legislators are invited to a “Meet and Greet,” with refreshments from Noon until 4-p.m. in the Iowa State Capitol Rotunda.

It’s an opportunity to learn more about LHA’s history and current work, as well as build relationships with other members and state legislators. The Meet and Greet will also help publicize the Loess Hills Alliance and inform members of the public and the media about the organization.