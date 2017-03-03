LILLIAN “JEAN” (GOFF) MILLER, 88, of Atlantic (Svcs. 03/07/2017)

Obituaries

LILLIAN “JEAN” (GOFF) MILLER, 88, of Atlantic died Thursday, March 2nd at Allen Place in Atlantic. Funeral Services for LILLIAN “JEAN” (GOFF) MILLER will be held on Tuesday, March 7th at 11:00am at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic has the arrangements.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home from 10:00am-11:00am.

Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.RolandFuneralService.com

Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later time.

LILLIAN “JEAN” (GOFF) MILLER is survived by:

Children: Kern Miller of Atlantic. Sam Miller of Atlantic. Sally Ostrander of Omaha. Luann (Scott) Ihnken of Atlantic. Henry Miller, Jr. of Council Bluffs. Joseph Miller of Omaha.

Siblings: Charles Goff, Robert (Betty) Goff, and Sharon Goff all of Washington state.

15 Grandchilren

29 Great-Grandchildren

13 Great-Great-Grandchildren