LES BRUE, 99, of Iowa City, long-time Audubon resident (later date)

Obituaries

LES BRUE, 99, of Iowa City, long-time Audubon resident died Wednesday, March 1st at Briarwood Health Care Center in Iowa City. A memorial service for LES BRUE will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Audubon, Iowa at a later date.

————————————————–

Interment will be at a later date in Danway Cemetery, Shelby County

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com

LES BRUE is survived by:

Children: Carolyn (Robert) Off; Nordahl (Suzanne) Brue; Richard (Suzanne) Brue; Catheryn (Frank) Martin.

5 Grandchildren

6 Great-Grandchildren

(Les was a B-24 pilot in the Army Air Force during WWII. He flew some 35 combat missions with the 15th Air Force in Italy. His military action has been featured in a series aired on television and radio. Upon returning to Iowa, he farmed in Fiscus until he became the Audubon County Treasurer in 1972, in which position he served until his retirement in 1984.)