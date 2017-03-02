Legislators advance bill to address rise in distracted driving

News

A bill ready for debate in BOTH the House and Senate would make it illegal for motorists in Iowa to use a hand-held electronic device – LIKE A CELL PHONE – while driving. Representative Gary Worthan, a Republican from Storm Lake, says “We’re just looking at a situation where it’s been determined that using a hand-held device is six times more troublesome than a drunk driver.”

Worthan guided the bill through a House committee Wednesday. However, the House Transportation Committee has voted to have a one year “grace period” before the law takes effect. That means motorists caught texting or Snap Chatting while driving would be issued a warning ticket instead for the law’s first year. The bill has a few critics, like Representative Rick Olson, a Democrat from Des Moines.

“You see folks that have their dogs riding on their lap, folks putting on make-up…eating a ‘Big Mac,’ adjusting their radio, lighting a cigarette,” Olson said. “It doesn’t address that.” Olson argues a better way to address ALL distractions inside the vehicle would be for state law to require motorists use “due care” when driving.

(Radio Iowa)