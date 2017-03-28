Le Mars man to have judge decide his fate in murder case

News

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — A man charged with stabbing his sister to death has chosen to have a judge, not a jury, decide his fate. The Sioux City Journal reports that 34-year-old Thomas Bibler on Friday waived his right to a jury trial in Plymouth County District Court. His attorney, public defender Billy Oyadare, gave no reason.

Bibler has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, willful injury and going armed with intent in connection with the June 11 stabbing death of 27-year-old Shannon Bogh, of Le Mars. He was arrested that day after a short standoff at his Le Mars apartment. Bibler’s trial is scheduled for May 16.