LaVERN LEO SCHMITZ, 86, of Harlan (Svcs. 3/23/17)

Obituaries

LaVERN LEO SCHMITZ, 86, of Harlan, died Monday, March 20th, at Myrtue Medical Center, in Harlan. A Mass of Christian Burial for LaVERN LEO SCHMITZ will be held 11-a.m. Thursday, March 23rd, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Defiance. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.

Visiation will be held from 5-until 8-p.m. Wednesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Defiance, with a Wake service at 7-p.m., Wednesday.

Burial will be in the Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Defiance.

LaVERN LEO SCHMITZ is survived by:

His sons – Rick (Chris) Schmitz, of Gillette, WY; Doug (Cindy) Schmitz and Ed (Susan) Schmitz, all of Defiance; and Paul (Shelly) Schmitz, of Council Bluffs.

His daughters – Sally (Ron) Weihs, of Four Seasons, MO; Rosemary (Mike) McCoy, of Urbandale; and Cindy (John) Auffart, of Council Bluffs.

His brother – Lester Schmitz, of Harlan.

His sisters – Sisters Bernice and Loraine Schmitz, both of Milwaukee, WI; and Arlene (Bob) Hodapp, of Denver, CO.

22 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren.