Kirkwood Women’s basketball wins NJCAA D-II title for seventh time
March 26th, 2017 by Chris Parks
(Story from njcaa.org)
HARRISON, Ark. – In a highly anticipated showdown, No. 1 Kirkwood (Iowa) defeated No. 2 Johnson County (Kan.) 61-46 to capture the 2017 NJCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship at Pioneer Pavilion in Harrison, Arkansas.
With the win, Kirkwood caps off an undefeated season at 37-0 and takes home its seventh national championship in program history – setting the all-time mark in NJCAA DII Women’s Basketball.
- Tournament MVP Simone Goods led the charge for the Eagles with a double-double, posting 19 points and 17 rebounds. Goods wraps up her 2017 season averaging 16.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per outing.
- Tayana Wilson also reached double-figures for Kirkwood with 10 points.
- Kirkwood outdueled Johnson County on the boards 42-29. Deleyah Harris helped Goods control the glass with six rebounds of her own.
- Johnson County closes out its season’s run at 33-3.
- Monroe Community College (N.Y.) took down Kankakee (Ill.) 66-57 in the consolation finals to finish third in the tournament.
- St. Louis (MO) won the second consolation game against Essex County (N.J.) 75-52 to round out the top five finishers of the tournament.