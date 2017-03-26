Kirkwood Women’s basketball wins NJCAA D-II title for seventh time

Sports

(Story from njcaa.org)

HARRISON, Ark. – In a highly anticipated showdown, No. 1 Kirkwood (Iowa) defeated No. 2 Johnson County (Kan.) 61-46 to capture the 2017 NJCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship at Pioneer Pavilion in Harrison, Arkansas.

With the win, Kirkwood caps off an undefeated season at 37-0 and takes home its seventh national championship in program history – setting the all-time mark in NJCAA DII Women’s Basketball.