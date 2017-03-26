KEN EWOLDT, 94, of Manilla (Svcs. 3/30/17)

Obituaries

KEN EWOLDT, 94, of Manilla, died Saturday, March 25th, at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital, in Denison. Funeral services for KEN EWOLDT will be held 10:30-a.m. Thursday, March 30th, at the United Church of Manilla. Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla has the arrangements.

Friends may call at 9:30-a.m. Thursday at the United Church of Manilla.

Burial will be in the Manning Cemetery in Manning.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

KEN EWOLDT is survived by:

His daughters – Phyllis Drake (& Dan Towers), of Scranton, and Paula (Richard) Burgin, of Penfield, NY.

His step-children: Terri (Gregg) Gimlin, of Leawood, KS, and Randall (Nancy) Ranes, of Bakersfield, CA.

2 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, and 2 step great-grandchildren.