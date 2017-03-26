KEN EWOLDT, 94, of Manilla (Svcs. 3/30/17)
March 26th, 2017 by Chris Parks
KEN EWOLDT, 94, of Manilla, died Saturday, March 25th, at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital, in Denison. Funeral services for KEN EWOLDT will be held 10:30-a.m. Thursday, March 30th, at the United Church of Manilla. Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla has the arrangements.
Friends may call at 9:30-a.m. Thursday at the United Church of Manilla.
Burial will be in the Manning Cemetery in Manning.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
KEN EWOLDT is survived by:
His daughters – Phyllis Drake (& Dan Towers), of Scranton, and Paula (Richard) Burgin, of Penfield, NY.
His step-children: Terri (Gregg) Gimlin, of Leawood, KS, and Randall (Nancy) Ranes, of Bakersfield, CA.
2 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, and 2 step great-grandchildren.