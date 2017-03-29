Judge moves trial of Iowa man charged with killing officers

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa judge has moved the murder trial of a man charged in the killing of two police officers to another part of the state. Judge Karen Romano granted a change of venue for Scott Greene, ordering Tuesday that his trial be moved from central Iowa’s Polk County to Dubuque County, in the east of the state.

Greene is accused of shooting Des Moines officer Anthony Beminio and Urbandale officer Justin Martin in their patrol cars in November. He is due to stand trial in September and faces life in prison, if convicted. Romano says Greene may not be able to get a fair trial in the Des Moines area because the case has received extensive media coverage and generated an outpouring of support for police.

She says the case has received less coverage in Dubuque.